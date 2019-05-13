|
|
Mary Dudley
05/11/2019
Mary Dudley, 86, of Port Orange, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, surrounded by her family. She is survived by four daughters: Cheryl Merino and her husband Ron, Elaine Millett-Holewa and her husband Bob, Sandra Flynn-Cole and her husband Bob, and Sue Hendessi and her husband Paul, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Port Orange Horseshoe Ladies Club. She was an employee of Digital Equipment Corporation in Northboro, MA for fifteen years. Mary and her husband Arthur were long time residents of Hudson, MA. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, May 15th in the Halifax Hospice Chapel at the Port Orange Care Center, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mary's name to Moffitt Cancer Center https://moffitt.org/give/donate.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019