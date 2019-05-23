Home

Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
75 Pine Lakes Parkway South
Palm Coast, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
75 Pine Lakes Parkway South
Palm Coast, FL
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
4615 E Hanna Ave
Tampa, FL
View Map
Mary E. Russell Obituary
Mary E. Russell
03/17/1934 - 05/15/2019
Mary Evelyn Russell, 85, of Palm Coast, transitioned on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A native of Tampa, Mary was the daughter of Evelyn Fannie Young and George Hilliard, born on Saturday, March 17, 1934. She was a graduate of Don Thompson High School, Tampa. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of West Tampa from an early age. She earned a B.S. degree in nursing from Long Island University, New York. Over her professional nursing career, she served numerous medical centers and health care centers in New York, Tampa, and Ft. Lauderdale. She retired from Vitas Manor in Ft. Lauderdale. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and a very compassionate Director of Nursing. She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Wanda (Artis) Russell Robinson, Stephanie (Anthony) Timmons Washington; son, Charles (Jeanette) Russell, Jr.; brother, George Hilliard; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25; Visitation: 2-3 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway South, Palm Coast, Reverend Edwin Coffie, Pastor. Pastor Derrick G. Jackson, Dominion Fellowship Church, Palm Coast, is the eulogist. Interment: 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, Rest Haven Memorial Park, 4615 E Hanna Ave, Tampa, FL. Russell Family Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019
