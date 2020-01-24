|
|
Mary Eileen Minnis
May 20, 1923 - January 4, 2020
Mary Eileen Minnis, 96, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in London, England, she met and married the love of her life, a US soldier, at the beginning of WWII. They moved between Florida and Pennsylvania, finally settling in Ormond Beach in 1987. She was a Business Office Manager at Villanova University prior to her retirement. Before that, Mary was the personal assistant to British actor James Mason. She was also a founding member of the Dayton Beach Museum of Arts and Science. Mary is predeceased by her Husband, Hubert Dee "Bert" Minnis; Son, Mark Minnis; Brothers, Colin, Eric and Michael Burran; and Sister, Norah Stuhldreher; She is survived by her Son and Daughter-In-Law, Tony and Jessica Minnis and 2 Grandsons, Ryan and Evan Minnis, of Tavares, FL. Mary was blessed to live an amazing life of 96 years, and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on February 14, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, Mary's request was for donations to be made to either Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118, or Enon Baptist Church, 12441 Hwy F, Dawn, MO 64638. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com. Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020