Mary Elizabeth Cook
March 12, 1920 - July 13, 2020
Mary Elizabeth Cook, 100, of Port Orange, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born March 12, 1920, in Greenville, NC, the daughter of the late Ella and Robert Murphy. Mary graduated from Mainland High School Class of 1938. She received her diploma while walking across the Daytona Beach Bandshell. She was an accomplished bowler and competed in many tournaments receiving many pins and trophies. She bowled at the Halifax Lanes and continued to bowl well into her later years. She also played basketball later in life. She worked at the Woolworth's Store on Beach Street in Daytona during WWII where she was responsible for hardware, bookkeeping and balancing the till. Mary loved life and sharing it with family and friends. She was a true southern lady and an excellent cook. She is infamous for her chicken and dumplings, creamed corn and peanut butter balls. She avidly worked crossword puzzles until shortly before her passing. She very rarely needed to use a crossword dictionary, as that "would be cheating." Even though her spirit lives on, she will be sorely missed by all of those who know and love her. Mary is the widow of Jesse Willard Cook and survived by her daughter, Deborah Cook Riveros, her son, Jimmy Cook (Maria), her grandchildren, Jimmy Wayne Cook (Tina) and Corey James Willard Cook, her great grand children, Angel and Jesse Cook and by multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert W. Murphy. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday July 17, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach. Funeral Services will be conducted, 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Daytona Memorial Park. Online condolences and memories may be shared at lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.