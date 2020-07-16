1/2
Mary Elizabeth Cook
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Cook
March 12, 1920 - July 13, 2020
Mary Elizabeth Cook, 100, of Port Orange, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born March 12, 1920, in Greenville, NC, the daughter of the late Ella and Robert Murphy. Mary graduated from Mainland High School Class of 1938. She received her diploma while walking across the Daytona Beach Bandshell. She was an accomplished bowler and competed in many tournaments receiving many pins and trophies. She bowled at the Halifax Lanes and continued to bowl well into her later years. She also played basketball later in life. She worked at the Woolworth's Store on Beach Street in Daytona during WWII where she was responsible for hardware, bookkeeping and balancing the till. Mary loved life and sharing it with family and friends. She was a true southern lady and an excellent cook. She is infamous for her chicken and dumplings, creamed corn and peanut butter balls. She avidly worked crossword puzzles until shortly before her passing. She very rarely needed to use a crossword dictionary, as that "would be cheating." Even though her spirit lives on, she will be sorely missed by all of those who know and love her. Mary is the widow of Jesse Willard Cook and survived by her daughter, Deborah Cook Riveros, her son, Jimmy Cook (Maria), her grandchildren, Jimmy Wayne Cook (Tina) and Corey James Willard Cook, her great grand children, Angel and Jesse Cook and by multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert W. Murphy. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday July 17, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach. Funeral Services will be conducted, 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Daytona Memorial Park. Online condolences and memories may be shared at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved