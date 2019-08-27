|
Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) (Demske) Houle Farrell
May 7, 1937 - August 24, 2019
Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) Demske Houle Farrell, aged 82, of Deland, passed away on August 24, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Waterbury CT to the late Dorothy (Flynn) and Henry Demske on May 7, 1937. Mary attended Waterbury schools and graduated from Wilby High School in 1955.
Mary's greatest joy was her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Richard Farrell, her children Suzanne Houle, Lauren Houle (Chris Rush), Carolyn (Michael) Carrington, Mary Farrell (Rick) Crosslin, Richard Farrell, grandchildren Robert Joseph (RJ) Houle, Ryan Houle, Kristen Houle (Anthony) Eagen, Richard Farrell III (Trey) and Ian Carrington, great-grandson Liam Eagen, and brother Robert (Josephine) Demske, several nieces and nephews and the Maneaters. Mary was predeceased by her late husband of 32 years, R. Robert (Bob) Houle, and her sisters, Anne (Nancy) Hamel, and Helen (Bonnie) Tucker.
Mary was employed by Sherwood Medical in Waterbury CT and Deland FL for 30 years before retiring in 1997. She loved to travel, the beach, birdwatching, and gardening.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at Lankford Funeral Home, 220 E New York Ave, Deland, FL 32724. Please honor her love of life by wearing festive colors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her favorite charities:
Salvation Army – 1240 High St., Deland FL, 32724
Lake Helen Methodist Church Food Bank – 121 West Delaware Ave, Lake Helen, FL 32744
Community Life Center Outreach Services Food Bank – 1045 E Normandy Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019