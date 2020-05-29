Mary Elizabeth Peterson
04/29/1929 - 05/27/2020
?Mary Elizabeth Peterson, age 91, passed away peacefully May 27th 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born April 29, 1929 in Milbridge Maine. She married the love of her life, Ernest Peterson in October 1949, while he was serving in the United States Air Force, he preceded her in death in 2007. Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grannie Peterson. For many years Mary taught Sunday School and was devoted to being the best. She loved to cook, sew and make crafts. She was a member of LifePoint Community Church. Her love for God and her godly example will continue to shine through the many lives she touched.
She is survived by her children, Holly Guess (Aaron), Ernie Peterson (Jeanne), Reba Perrick (Ron), Kim Hylton (Darrell) and Lamar Peterson (Lisa). 11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 1st @ 10:00 at the Oakdale Cemetery, Deland, Florida. Donations may be made to LifePoint Community Church, Deland, Florida. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com.Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
04/29/1929 - 05/27/2020
?Mary Elizabeth Peterson, age 91, passed away peacefully May 27th 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born April 29, 1929 in Milbridge Maine. She married the love of her life, Ernest Peterson in October 1949, while he was serving in the United States Air Force, he preceded her in death in 2007. Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grannie Peterson. For many years Mary taught Sunday School and was devoted to being the best. She loved to cook, sew and make crafts. She was a member of LifePoint Community Church. Her love for God and her godly example will continue to shine through the many lives she touched.
She is survived by her children, Holly Guess (Aaron), Ernie Peterson (Jeanne), Reba Perrick (Ron), Kim Hylton (Darrell) and Lamar Peterson (Lisa). 11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 1st @ 10:00 at the Oakdale Cemetery, Deland, Florida. Donations may be made to LifePoint Community Church, Deland, Florida. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com.Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.