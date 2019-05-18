|
|
Mary Elizabeth Summerbell
July 12, 1928 - May 17, 2019
Mary Elizabeth Summerbell (Ophals), 90, Edgewater, died peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her children. She was born in Queens, NY and moved to Edgewater in 1986 from Hempstead, NY. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach and served as a "Pink Lady" for the Bert Fish Medical Center Auxiliary, New Smyrna Beach for 26 years. Survivors include three sons, John, James and Thomas Smith; three daughters, Mary Mars, Rita Smith and Teresa Mintz; three brothers, Rev. Donald Ophals, Richard Ophals and William Ophals; two sisters, Jean Delisle and Dorothy Embler; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter F. Smith; second husband, Robert Summerbell; son, Michael Smith and brother, Jack Ophals. Memorial Mass will be 11 AM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach with Francis P. Nelson, C.Ss.R. as the celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 998 Father Donlan Dr., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 or to a favorite .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019