Mrs. Mary Ellen Anderson
August 30th, 1935 - June 6th, 2020
Mary Ellen Anderson, 84 of Pierson passed away June 6, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1935 at home in Daytona Beach, Florida. Mary Ellen played basketball and graduated from Pierson High School now known as Taylor High School. She was a life-long member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church and served as the treasurer on the board for many years and also a member of the ELCA, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She was also a life member of Pierson VFW. Mary Ellen and her husband Carl owned Pierson Mercantile until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband Carl. She was a very generous and honest woman to her community, family and many others. Mary Ellen was predeceased by her husband Carl, parents Ursula and Ralph W. Burnsed, brothers Ralph E. and Forrest, and her twin brother Lane, also her beloved grandchild Dustin. She leaves behind her daughters, Laurel Henry and Sonia (Brian) Guyer; grandchildren Lauren (Shane) Aldridge, Lacy and Lexy Henry, Carli and Corbin Guyer, great grandchildren Lunden and Luxten, sister in-law Carmie Burnsed; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10th from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral home in DeLand. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11th at 11am at the Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Pierson.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.