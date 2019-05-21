Home

Clymer Cremations & Funeral Home
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
Mary Kennelly
More Obituaries for Mary Kennelly
Mary Ellen Kennelly


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ellen Kennelly Obituary
Mary Ellen Kennelly
02/20/1958 - 05/18/2019
Mary Ellen Kennelly, 61, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. Mary was born in New Haven, CT on February 20, 1958, a daughter to the late Tim, Sr. and Evelyn Kennelly. She lived in Connecticut, Pompano Beach, and since 1999, Palm Coast. She loved her family, friends and music. She is survived by her brother Tim; sisters in law Teri and Pam; a nephew Chris and his wife Attie and their three children; some cousins and many, many friends and care givers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Jack; a nephew Tim III; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to Outreach Ministry c/o Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL. Visitation will be in the chapel of Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations one hour prior to the service. The family of Ms. Kennelly have entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 21 to May 26, 2019
