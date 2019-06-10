|
Mary Ellen Payne
Mary Ellen Payne, 78, died peacefully on June 4, 2019 at her home. Deeply loved wife, mother, daughter, and friend, she had a vivacious spirit and a generous heart. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Ellen Jeffries Kibby and Tak Kibby, of Edmond. Raised in Caracas, Venezuela, she was a proud graduate of St. Mary's Hall, San Antonio, Tex., and the University of Colorado Boulder. Fluent in Spanish, she graduated CU with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Latin American Studies, minoring in Education. She worked professionally in banking and as a teacher and principal. She is survived by husband, Bob Payne, of Ormond Beach, and children The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin (husband, Michael Hardin), of Panama City, FL, and Bill Payne (wife, Sharon Chausse), of Ormond Beach; and many loving friends who became like family to her. A memorial service is planned for July 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James' Episcopal Church in Ormond Beach. After the service the family will receive friends in the church's parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. James' Episcopal Church 38 S Halifax Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 or St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 1121 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 10 to June 14, 2019