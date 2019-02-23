|
Mary Emma Calnan
12/20/1927 - 02/11/2019
On February 11th, 2019, Mary departed her family and friends and went to be with God. Born in Ware County, Georgia, Mary resided in Daytona Beach for the past 70 years. Mary came to the area in 1949 with husband Morris Weatherford to operate the Post House restaurant in the Greyhound Bus station, then located at Volusia Avenue and North Palmetto. Later, she went on to cashier at the local Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Bay Street before joining the Commercial Bank as a teller. In 1955 life changed when Morris died suddenly, but Mary stayed in Daytona with their two children "Buddy" and Barbara, continuing to work at the bank where she was to meet her future husband Elmer F."Cal" Calnan, Jr. Cal frequented the bank while assisting his father, who owned Squire's Menswear on Beach Street, and to do business associated with his own independent construction company. Mary and Cal married in December 1956 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Holly Hill, and Cal built their home amongst the orange groves of South Daytona. Two more children were added to the family, Becky and Nancy. Mary and Cal attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Big Tree Road until the children were grown, then moved to the First Baptist Church of South Daytona. Mary and Cal enjoyed many, many friends, both old and new and were well loved and respected in their community. In 2007 Cal died as a result of Alzheimer's and Mary continued to live in their home with daughter Nancy a few doors down to assist. Mary remained active with her church, traveling by bus to Niagara Falls and Toronto, Amish country in Pennsylvania, New England, and the Great Smoky Mountains. She sang in the choir and was active in the women's group "Joy class". Mary joined a Hospice grief counseling group after Cal died, making many new friends who continued to gather regularly. Later, she began singing with a group called "Company G" at local nursing homes including the Veterans'. In her spare time she played Scrabble with a group of friends, continued to drive herself all over, including her daughter "crazy from worry" and stayed fit working in the garden, swimming and walking. Her mind remained active and sharp, she could add faster than a calculator and spell like a dictionary and she was fiercely independent. Mary was known for her twinkling blue eyes, her indomitable spirit and for never knowing a stranger. She was supportive to others in times of hardship with an open ear, a broad shoulder, and a warm heart. Mary knew God intimately and introduced others to Him. She had a long, enduring faith that saw her through many trials, gave her strength and kept her heart buoyant. About a particularly horrendous event in her life, she said "In the end, it taught me how to forgive". In November 1988 Mary was blessed with her only grandchild Derek, who filled her heart with immense love and joy. Over the next 30 years, throughout good times and bad, she continued to embrace him with unconditional love and support. Mary became "Gigi" in 2016 when Derek's daughter Laianna was born and she spent many love filled hours playing, teaching and reveling in the excitement of being a great-grandparent. Mary was predeceased by her son Morris Edward "Buddy" Weatherford, Jr. She leaves behind three daughters: Barbara Evans (Peter), Becky Calnan, and Nancy Hendrix; one grandson Derek, and a great-granddaughter Laianna Rain. A Celebration of Life will he held at the First Baptist Church of South Daytona at 2197 Kenilworth Avenue, on March 2nd at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church in Mary's memory. Mary will be greatly missed ball who knew and loved her.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019