|
|
Mary Emma Chewning
04/13/2019
Mary Emma Chewning, 75, took the hand of the Lord on April 13, at her home in Bunnell while surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Maryland but lived the last 46 years in Bunnell. She is survived by her siblings, Gerald Ketchum (Ruby), Marian Johnson, and Gertrude "Trudy" Ketchum, children Ernest "Skip" Chewning (Ginny), Teresa "Sissie" Chewning (Tom), Kimberly Chewning, and Elizabeth "Annie" Conrad (Christopher). Mary played a huge role in raising five children from her second marriage, Barbara Mansfield, John Mansfield (Lillian), Jimmy Mansfield (Lori), Robin Mansfield, and Chuck Mansfield. Mary is also survived by twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. We also recognize her clogging family that she has left behind, as they played such an important part in her life. Mary leaves behind many in the community that affectionally knew her as "Mom" and/or "Granny." In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Judith C. Macko Cancer Resource Center at AdventHealth Palm Coast. Make checks payable to: Advent Health Foundation Palm Coast, Attn: John Subers, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00PM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00PM. Interment to follow the service at Espanola Cemetery. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019