Mary Eunice Leneave Sowers
9/25/1931 - 12/30/2019
Mary Eunice Leneave Sowers passed away peacefully December 30, 2019 at home.She was 88 years young. Mary grew up in Oxford, Fl and moved to Daytona Beach in the mid 1960's. She met Dale F. Sowers and they were married in 1969. In 1970 they welcomed a son, Scott. She was very active as a volunteer at Longstreet Elementary as a teachers aid and she also typed up the weekly school newspaper. She later went to work for the Town of Ponce Inlet where she worked as the Utility Billing Clerk for almost 25 years when she finally retired in 2005. After retirement Mary relocated to Flagler county to be closer to her family where she lived in her own little house next to them. She was a Gator fan and a diehard Jeff Gordon racing fan. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, brother Robert Leneave and Marvin Leneave. She is survived by her son, Scott Sowers (Lisa), grandsons Benjamin and Matthew, her stepson Jeff Sowers (Sherrie) and her sister Kathryn Leneave Kalen. She was the toughest lady we ever knew. We will miss you mom.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020