Mary FlukerAugust 8, 1934 - July 24, 2020Graveside Services for Ms. Mary Fluker, 85, Daytona Beach, who passed on July 24, 2020, will be 2PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Evans Smith, Morning Star MB Church, officiating. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE- REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. July 31,) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Ms. Fluker was born in Shorterville, AL on August 8, 1934, to the late John Sr., and Bertha Lee Franklin Jackson. She attended Henry County Training School in Abbeville, AL. Ms. Fluker was a member of Community Church of God In Christ and Supervisor of Environmental Services at Halifax Health Medical Center. Ms. Fluker was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and 3 children. She is survived by her sister, Bertha Hogan (Charles), Daytona Beach; sons: Johnny Jackson (Audrey) Atlanta, GA, Malvin Fluker and Gregory Jenkins (Beverly) all of Daytona Beach; daughters, Carolynn Fluker Lassiter (CL), Dorothy J. Davis Fluker and Janice Williams (Robin) all of Daytona Beach; 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews including 2 devoted nieces, Katrina Gardiner and Vernell Brown; other relatives and friends.