More Obituaries for Mary Henson
Mary Frances Hall Henson

Mary Frances Hall Henson Obituary
Mary Frances Hall Henson
02/26/2019
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Mary Frances Hall Henson, 83, Daytona Beach, who passed on February 26, 2019, will be 11 AM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, with Rev. Nathan Mugala, Pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Sun, Mar 3) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM with family receiving family and friends from 10 AM until service time at the church on Monday. Services will also be held on 11 AM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Mt. Zion-Magothy United Methodist Church, 8178 Artic Drive, Pasadena, MD with a wake from 9:30 AM until service time. Ms. Henson is survived by, her children: Rev. Dr. Deborah Henson-Governor, Daytona Bch; Mary Diana (Richard) Sutton, Woodbridge, VA; Darlene (Steve) Holmes, Daytona Bch; Dorothy (Paul) McNeill, Pasadena, MD; Denise Henson, Daytona Bch; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; a host of other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bethune-Cookman University, Mary F. Henson Scholarship, 604 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida. 386-481-2972. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
