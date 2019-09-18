|
Mary Frances Sobzack
9/27/66 - 9/5/19
Mary Frances Sobzack, 52, of Port Orange, FL passed away on September 5, 2019. Mary was born in South Daytona, FL but traveled the world extensively. She is survived by her husband, Jeff and their 2 children: daughter, Skye Sobzack and son Cody Sobzack, all of Port Orange, FL. Additionally, Mary has 3 sisters and one brother: Terry Bix of St. Charles, MO; Susan Bellm of Pt. Orange, FL; Jean Stroup of Orlando, FL; and John Bellm of South Daytona, FL. Mary graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University before attending Air Force Pilot Training and serving as an officer and pilot in the West Virginia Air National Guard. Mary met her husband Jeff while in West Virginia flying C-130 transport aircraft and flew missions all over the world. Mary and Jeff were married in Colorado in 1996 and lived in Evergreen, CO for 17 years where both their children were born and raised. Mary was hired as a Professional Pilot with United Airlines in 1998. She flew several aircraft, including B-737, A-320 and finally the B-777. Mary was first and foremost a loving mother to her children, a devoted wife to her husband, a loving sister to her siblings and, of course, a beloved friend to many. She had a unique soul that proved compassionate, artistic, adventurous and so much more. She will be sorely missed.
