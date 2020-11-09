Mary Francis Pruitt KlemApril 10, 1944 - October 31, 2020Mary Francis Pruitt Klem passed on Saturday, October 31,2020 in her South Daytona home. Mary was born at Halifax Hospital on April 10, 1944 to Imogene and Eschol Pruitt. She was raised on their family farm in Port Orange, Florida with her six brothers and sisters: Louis (William Sands), Betty (Joseph Matthers), Charles Pruitt (Mary Jean), Robert Pruitt (Emma), Randal Pruitt (Brenda), and Timothy Pruitt (Betty Jean). Mary attended and graduated from Mainland High School in 1962. Shortly after graduation she started working at the Daytona Beach Police Department as a clerk. It is there she met her adoring husband, Richard Louis Klem. They were married on August 10, 1963 and moved to South Daytona to raise their three sons, Richard Klem Jr. (Heidi), Robert Klem (Kim), and Donald Klem (Julene). Mary was a member of Daytona Beach Palmetto club, and a volunteer at countless charities throughout the community. She also was a dedicated baseball mom, football mom, golf mom, police wife, gardener, baker, and in her later years an adored grandmother. Her grandchildren, Katlyn Borzner (John), Nicole Morris (Brian), Shae Klem, Erin McGuire, Kyle Mcguire, Andrew Klem, and Brent Sullivan cherished their one and only Meme. Mary was also blessed with great grandchildren Hunter, Brody, Colin, Caleb, Mazie, and Benjamin. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard Klem, and her three sons, Richard, Robert, and Donald. Mary will be laid to rest next to her beloved niece Louanne at 10am on Thursday, November 12th, 2020. It will be a graveside service held at Daytona Memorial Park South located at 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, Fl. 32114. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and sentiments that you donate to a local charity of your choosing. Mary was always giving back to the community and that would be the best way to honor her.