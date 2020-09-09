1/1
Mary G. DiStefano
1936 - 2020
Mary G. DiStefano
Oct. 30, 1936 - Sep. 5, 2020
Mary G. DiStefano 83, of Palm Coast, FL. passed away on September 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 30, 1936 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late Clair F. & Zitta A. Vahey (Cronauer). After graduating high school she earned her Master's Degree in City Management from Ryder College in New Jersey. She was trained as an X-Ray Tech and was an educator in X-Ray and was a Bureau Chief in radiology in the state of New Jersey for appx 15 years. She and her husband retired to the Palm Coast area in 1992. Mary believed in serving her community and became active in many civic groups and local politics. She served 2 four year terms as a Palm Coast City Council Woman. Member of the Palm Coast Historical Society, Rotarian being awarded Rotarian of the year in 2007, She was named Woman of the Year by Flagler Business Woman, member of University Women of Flagler, Charter Member of both the Manhattan Club and the Monday Night Club. She will always be remembered for the love of her community and her quick wit. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Salvatore DiStefano in 2013. Survivors include her niece, Patty Vahey and many more loving friends. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. A mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020, 2:00PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit on Thursday, September 10, from 4:00-8:00PM at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
