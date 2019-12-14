Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of New Smyrna Beach
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of New Smyrna Beach
Committal
Following Services
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
More Obituaries for Mary Golinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Grace Golinski

Mary Grace Golinski Obituary
Mary Grace Golinski
December 12, 2019
A celebration of life for Mary Grace Golinski, 68, of New Smyrna Beach, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December18th at First Baptist Church of New Smyrna Beach. The family will start receiving guests at 12:00pm. Committal will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Mary Grace was born in Latham, NY where she met her husband of 45 years, the late Joe Golinski. In 1974 they relocated to Florida and started a family. She attended First Baptist Church, was an active member of women's Bible study, and took great joy in sharing God's love in all she did. She was a large part her grandchildren's lives; attending sporting events, enjoying time with her great grandson, and just being "Granny." Family members include her son Joseph (Amy) Golinski; grandchildren Whitney (Jerry) Yauch, Logan Nicastro, Cody Nicastro, Braden Golinski, Blair Golinski; great grandchild Gerald Yauch; brother Jeff (Becky) LaRoss, and sisters Nancy (Tom) Bickert, Diane (Will) Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph; daughter Colene Nicastro, and brothers Robert and John LaRoss. Share a memory with the family at Baldwincremation.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
