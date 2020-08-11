Mary Grace Hall
8/18/1935 - 8/7/2020
Mary Grace Hill Hall passed away peacefully in her home with daughters Susan and Judy by her side on Friday Aug, 7th. She was born in Lakeview, SC on Aug 18th, 1935 to parents Willie and Nellie (Edwards) Hill and raised on a tobacco farm. She majored in Education and graduated from Winthrop College in 1957 and soon after married her husband of 29 years, Keith E. Hall. They honeymooned in New Smyrna Beach where she fell in love with the lighthouse. After living in West Virginia for a few years, they moved to Daytona Beach. Mary Grace was a teacher with the Volusia County Schools for 35 years, with most of that time being spent at Hurst Elementary teaching 5th grade. She was Teacher of the Year in 1987 earning the VCS Merit Award. She was also the CEC Mainstream Teacher of the Year for Chapter 260 in 1993. Mary Grace was a member of First Baptist Church of Daytona where she taught GA's for several years. After moving to NSB in 1977, she joined First Baptist Church of New Smyrna. She enjoyed boating and fishing and was also a talented piano player and singer. She enjoyed playing and singing gospel hymns. Mary Grace is survived by her 3 daughters, Susan (Ramsey), Judy, and Jennifer, one granddaughter, Jessica, and one great grandson, Jameson, her sister Geraldine, her brother Edwin, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Lois.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Lakeview, SC. Cardwell Baggett & Summers is in charge. Messages and condolences can be placed at www.cardwellfuneral.com
