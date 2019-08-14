|
|
Mary Hill
January 30, 1952 - July 29, 2019
On Mon., July 29, 2019, Mary Hill of Port Orange, FL, passed away after a battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Mary was born Jan. 30, 1952, in Rochester, NY. She lived in Berwyn, PA through high school with her five sisters and brother. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and a Master's degree from Western Kentucky University. Ms. Hill taught in the Daviess County Public Schools for thirty years, beginning at West Louisville and ending at Deer Park. Always an avid flower gardener, when Mary moved to Florida, she became interested in vegetable gardening. Mary enjoyed bird watching and was learning kayaking when she became ill. Mary is survived by David Hill, her husband of 46 years; daughter Emily (Drew) Brown of League City,TX; son Andy (Liz) Hill of New Smyrna Beach, FL; granddaughter Megan Brown; grandson Andrew Brown; sister Camille (the late John) Westley of Petaluma, CA; sister Amy (Jim) Gerow of Audubon, PA; sister Laura Bell of West Chester, PA; sister Jenny (Valentino) Maiale of Paoli, PA; sister Bonnie (William) Van Pelt of Roseville, CA; brother David (Barbara Bucci) Rayl of Wayne, PA. There will be a Memorial Service for Mary at Grace Episcopal Church, 4110 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange, FL 32127 at one pm, Sat. Aug. 24, 2019 In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Mary's name to the ALS Assn., Fla Chapter, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619. Condolences may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019