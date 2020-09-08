Mary Jane Stevens
June 2, 1936 - September 5, 2020
Mary Jane Stevens went to be with her husband Donald Stevens, brother Robert Sevo and grandson Jeremy Estes on September 5, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan . She lived in Holly Hill, FL and Hinesville, GA. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, taking care of her plants, bingo and crafts. She was a member of Hinesville Methodist Church. She is survived by her son Don and Sue of Port Orange, FL Daughter Bill and Deborah Castro of Midway, Ga, 12 grand children and 28 great grand children. She will rest with her husband at Bushnell National Cemetery in FL. There will be no service due to Covid. Donations can be made in her name to Hispice and Alzheimer's Association
.