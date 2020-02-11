|
Mary Jo Kereston
February 18, 1939 - February 8, 2020
Mary Jo Kereston, 80, passed away peacefully on February 8th, surrounded by her family.
Mary Jo was born February 18, 1939 in Monessen PA. She moved to Miami in 1958 where she married her high school sweetheart, Tony. They raised their three children in Miami and then moved to DeLand, Florida, where they have lived for the past 24 years. Mary shared her passion for cooking and baking with her family, friends, students, and church community. Her smile, laughter, and clever rhymes will be missed by all of those whose lives she touched.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband of 61 years, Anthony, son Mark (CJ), daughter Toni, daughter Carolyn (Robert), five grandchildren, Danny, Stephanie, Rosie, Katie, and Sarah, brothers Frank (Kitty) and John Pete (Linda).
The celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 14th at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with visitation from 10-11am prior to the service. Burial will follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020