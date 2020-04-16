Home

Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Mary Jones


1926 - 2020
Mary Jones
Oct. 30, 1926 - April 12, 2020
Mary Jones, 93, of Port Orange, passed away at home April 12, 2020. Born October 30, 1926 to the late James and Catherine McNair in Gillespie, Illinois. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her late husband, Spencer Jones; her son, Jackie Jones Sr.; grandsons Gary and Eli; granddaughter, Janelle and brothers, James, John and Frances McNair. Left to cherish her memory;Mary's children: Cyd Rather (Lawrence), Lydia Jones, Janet Jones, Hastings Jones (Shontell), Frank Carter, Benita Jones-Davidson (Grayson), William D. Carter (Tracie) and James D. Carter; and her brother, Douglas McNair. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
