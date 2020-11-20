Mary Joslin
10/25/1926 - 11/15/2020
Mary Joslin, 94, who lived in the Brandywine section of DeLand, died peacefully November 15th at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City. She was the daughter of Constance S. and Ralph D. Joslin. She grew up in Winchester, Massachusetts and attended Rhode Island State College in the 1940's. An enthusiastic tennis player she remained a life-long tennis fan. For over forty years she was employed by various federal intelligence agencies. She is survived by her brothers, Ralph D. Joslin, Jr. of Wolfeboro, NH and Richard S. Joslin of Cambridge, MA and several nieces and nephews and their families. In light of the present pandemic, no service is planned. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
