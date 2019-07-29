|
|
Mary Lou Marinak
July 27, 2019
Mary Lou Marinak, 82, Edgewater, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Harrisburg, PA and lived in Steelton, PA for 52 years. She graduated from Steelton High School in 1954 where she held the position of class treasurer. After her retirement from the State of PA Tax Equalization Board, she moved to the area in 1992. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Brannon Center and S.E. Volusia Historical Society, where she was past president and a desk volunteer at the museum, all in New Smyrna Beach. She was also a member of Pelican CoveRecreation Center, Edgewater, where she ran the Bingo, hosted an annual card party and served on the board and the Meadow Lake Homeowners Association, Edgewater where she served as past president, board member and secretary. Mary Lou was also a member of the P.O. R.T. Travel Club, AARP and CFU Lodge #13 in Steelton. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo with her friends, going to horse races, casinos, her computer, reading, watching NASCAR races and was an avid Penn State fan. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Charles A.; two sons, Ronald A. of Rohnert Park, CA and Charles R. (Tina) of Phoenix, AZ; two daughters, Dianne Maurer of Davie, FL and Karen (John) Vossen of Cooper City, FL; three grandchildren, Francesca Maurer, Hannah Vossen and Jake Vossen, all of FL; two step grandsons, Jeremy Strickler of Chattanooga, TN and Adam Strickler of Phoenix, AZ; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, cousins and her beloved dog Teddi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Beatrice Rinesmith and a sister, Beverly Ann Gould. Visitation will be from 6PM until 8PM with a Wake service at 7:30 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Dudley Edgewater Chapel, 433 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, NewSmyrna Beach. Entombment will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or any Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019