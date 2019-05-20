|
Mary Lou Mourikas
05/15/2019
Beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, Mary Lou Mourikas passed away Wednesday morning, May 15th, 2019 at Halifax Hospital. She will continue to be loved and missed dearly by many. She and her husband, Pete, traveled the U.S. and the world, including annual trips to the ABC (American Bowling Congress) tournaments, in which her husband's team would compete. During such events, she enjoyed the shows and cultural offerings wherever she found herself. Mary Lou served as a judicial assistant in Daytona Beach, a career that spanned many years beginning with the solo practice of Richard Whitson, Esq. and culminating in her retirement alongside the Honorable Robert P. Miller, "her judge", with whom she worked for decades. Her "golden pipes" impressed all wherever she went in her capacity as the bass voice with Daytona's own female barbershop quartet, the Fire Cracker Four. Fellow singers agreed that nobody could sing bass like Mary Lou. The Firecracker Four were in great demand at local events. They also placed at international competition, and even recorded a CD. She was the star of the show at any event and remains the star of the show our hearts forever. Though she had many hobbies and interests, Mary Lou's true love in life was that of her family all of which will hold her in their hearts forever. Marylou was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Lucy Williams, her beloved husband of 55 years, Pete Mourikas , her daughter, Linda Singer and her sisters, Neva Rose and Joyce Burnside. Her memories will forever be cherished by those she leaves behind, her children: Mary Anna Singer and Pete Mourikas, brother, Don Williams, sisters: Barbara Crockett, Janet Marchman, and Joan Norris, and her "special blessings", her six grandchildren: Jesse and Jerred Henry, Caitlin Sutherin-Freeman, Kelly Sutherin, Pete Mourikas, and Michelle Bennett. Funeral services will be held for Mary Lou on Thursday, May 23 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona at 2pm, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Guests are invited to share in a short fellowship at the funeral home following the services. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2019