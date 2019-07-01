|
|
Mary Lou Odell
09/14/1938 - 06/23/2019
Mary Lou Odell passed away on June 23rd at the age of 80, in Palm Coast Florida, where she resided for the last 37 years. Born on September 14, 1938, in Southampton, New York, to former Sag Harbor mayor James McMahon Jr. and Rose Soah. Mary Lou graduated from Pierson High School, Sag Harbor, New York in 1956, where she was a drum majorette. After high school she attended the Barbizon School of modeling in New York City. Mary Lou is predeceased by her parents, her half sister Jane Vankovics, her first husband Richard E. Hermann, her second husband Jerome Odell, and her son Jeffrey Odell. She is survived by her three children; Rick Herman of Palm Coast Fl, Donna Ledogar of Hampton Bays NY, and Scott Herman of West Hampton NY. Also by five grandchildren; Sabrina Herman, Kyle Herman, Kayla Herman, Kennedy Odell and Jade Odell, as well as three great grandchildren; Dylan Brumsey, Maddox Bernard, and Aleeah Hines. A service will be held on August 24, 2019 at the Clymer Funeral Home, Old Kings Road, Palm Coast Fl.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019