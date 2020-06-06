Mary Madeline Squibb May
July 1, 1928 - June 2, 2020
Mary Madeline Squibb May, age 91, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Fairgreen Assisted Living Facility, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Paul Hayne and Madeline Kate Genung Squibb, Mary came to the area November, 1960 from Miami, Florida.
A librarian assistant at Volusia County Library, she worked at Brannon Library at the reference desk, and helped children in classrooms to study. Mary was a puppeteer with the BABES Program, Volusia/Flagler Mental Health for 10 years, visiting local elementary schools.
Mary was a member of DAR, Jane Shelton Chapter, New Smyrna Beach; the National Huguenot Society; the National Society Colonial Dames XVII; a 21 year volunteer at Canaveral National Seashore; and since 1999 she presented the Nancy May Nursing Memorial scholarship at New Smyrna High School. This scholarship was in memory of her daughter and Mary worked diligently reviewing all of the applicants each year.
Mary loved the outdoors, traveling to national parks, and visited Denali, Alaska. She enjoyed kayaking, camping, and hiked the Appalachian Trail when she was in her late 70's. Nature was very important to her and was a generous animal contributor over the years. Mary did a lot of genealogy, the "old fashion" way; and was an awesome seamstress. She loved her family with all her heart; a devoted mother, and very involved with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her 2 daughters, Lynn Elaine (Jim) Willits, of Ponce Inlet and Shirley Virginia (Jimmy) Howell, of New Smyrna Beach; her son, Norman E. May, of Port Orange; 5 grandchildren, James (Sharon) May; Patrice (Bill) Kurz; Justin David Howell; Ian Edward (Cassidy) Zimmerman; and Jamie Lynn (Steven) Newcomb; and 7 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, daughter, Nancy; grandson, James Ryan Howell and sister, Virginia Rahm
Celebration of Life will be at Southern Memorial Park, North Miami, FL., to be announced at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.