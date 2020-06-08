Mary Madeline Squibb May
July 1, 1928 - June 2, 2020
Mary Madeline Squibb May, age 91, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Fairgreen Assisted Living Facility, New Smyrna Beach. Celebration of Life will be in New Smyrna Beach and announced at a later date. Interment will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Southern Memorial Park, North Miami, FL. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.