Mary Madeline Squibb May
Mary Madeline Squibb May
July 1, 1928 - June 2, 2020
Mary Madeline Squibb May, age 91, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Fairgreen Assisted Living Facility, New Smyrna Beach. Celebration of Life will be in New Smyrna Beach and announced at a later date. Interment will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Southern Memorial Park, North Miami, FL. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
2 entries
June 7, 2020
Mrs. May was without a doubt a kind and generous lady. I was aquatinted with her at SMA Healthcare's office in New Smyrna and she helped many people with her thoughtfulness. My sympathies to her family.
Betty Cates
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
We will never forget Mary's beaming smile. Heartfelt sympathy and love to all her family and friends.
Rob & Sandy DeLoach
