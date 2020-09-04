Mary "Judy" Malmberg
08/05/1925 - 09/01/2020
Mary June Malmberg, known by most as Judy, passed peacefully September 1st, 2020 with her daughter, Nancy by her side. Judy was born and raised in Indiana, one of 9 siblings in the large Simmonds family. Upon high school graduation Judy enrolled in nurse's training, met Dr. Rex Malmberg, a Captain in the US Army, and Judy soon became a war bride. Upon his Army discharge, Judy and Rex moved to western New York to establish their veterinary practice in Jamestown. They also began to have their family of 3 children: Beverly, Rex Jr., and Nancy. Because of health issues, it was recommended the family move to a warmer climate. Judy helped organize the move, packing up family belongings, kids, and dogs and headed to Florida in a '55 black and yellow Ford convertible. Judy and Rex found their piece of paradise in their family home on Glencoe Road in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Malmberg Veterinary Hospital was established in 1961 with the entire family working at the clinic. Judy managed the office, assisted with the care of animals, kept a watchful eye on their 3 growing teenagers, as well as was a tireless volunteer at the newly established humane society. Upon retirement, Judy and Rex moved to Robbinsville, N.C. to settle into a slower lifestyle and enjoy the mountains. Eventually NSB, friends, and family beckoned them to return to "the beach". Judy's last several years were spent at Lexington Place, a new senior living complex where she used her gardening skills to establish a butterfly garden that is a Certified Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary. She continued to enjoy classes, family and friend visits, played cards, cheered on the Orlando Magic, enjoyed rides on the beach, shopping, and eating out. Although she will be greatly missed by her earthly family and friends, Rex will welcome Judy with open arms, as will her many family, friends and animals she knew through her long, blessed life. In lieu of services the family suggests that remembrances be donated to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
