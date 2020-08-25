Mary Maltese Wolf Knox

3/8/1937 - 8/15/2020

Mary Knox 03/08/1937-08/15/2020 Port Orange. It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Knox announces her passing. Mary went to be with the Lord on Aug.15th, 2020. Anyone that has ever spent any time with Mary knows how sweet, kind and beautiful she was, inside and out. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and it showed everyday for her entire life. She is survived by her three children, Steven, Kenneth and Vincent. three daughter-in-laws, Sandra, Barbara and Kelli, three brothers, four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her Husband Ralph Knox. In the interest of public safety, a memorial service is not planned at this time.



