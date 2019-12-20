|
|
Mary Patricia Brownrigg
03/09/1936 - 12/10/2019
Mary Patricia (Larkin) Brownrigg, age 83, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. The only child of Martin and Margaret (Norton) Larkin, she was born on March 9, 1936 in New York City.
Patricia graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954. After graduating, Patricia began her career in Manhattan working as a secretary for Eastern Airlines and later in advertising for Pan Am Airlines. She met her future husband Robert in 1961 and the two were married in 1963. Their two sons, Kevin and Robert, were born in New York and the family moved to Ormond Beach in 1977. Patricia worked as a secretary for the Ormond Beach Parks & Recreation Department for 18 years before retiring in 1995. When she wasn't busy being a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, Patricia was an avid reader and conversationalist, and enjoyed studying Irish genealogy. She loved culture and travelled the world with her husband. Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert M. Brownrigg; her youngest son Robert E. Brownrigg; her Daughters-in-Law Karen (Sabol) and Debbie (Beerman); and her grandchildren, Kelly, Nicole, Shane, Bethany, and Robby. Patricia was preceded in death by her oldest son, Kevin, who passed away on October 31, 2019. Friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 on December 27, 2019 at 11 AM. The family requests instead of flowers, donations may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019