Mary Rose Hoffman

July 26, 1930 - October 23, 2020

Mary Clarissa (Rose) Hoffman, 90, took the 10:22 P.M. A-Train to heaven from Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, Palm Coast, Florida, on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Born July 26, 1930, in Schenectady, New York, she was the daughter of Wilber David and Leila A. (Stewart) Rose.

Mary Rose graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School, Ballston Lake, New York, in 1948. She attended State University of New York Teachers College at Potsdam and in 1953 received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in elementary education.

For a very short time Mary Rose taught school at the Tuscarora Nation Indian Reservation near Niagara Falls, New York.

In 1953 she married Conrad R. Hoffman whom she had met in College. During their life together they lived in Ohio, Vermont and Maine, with their retirement home being in Florida. Throughout this period Mary Rose did substitute teaching and continued her education through classes at several colleges. However, her real passion was in the arts. One could see the joy in her face when she held an artist's brush in her hand or when her fingers tickled the keys of a piano or held a pen to write prose and poetry. During her lifetime she mastered them all. She loved to help people and did considerable volunteer work for a number of organizations and especially liked to help out at her church. While living in Palm Coast she was a member of the Old Kings Highway Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Flagler County Branch of the American Association of University Women.

She was predeceased by her father Wilbur D. Rose and her mother Leila (Stewart) Rose; two brothers, Wilber S. Rose and Neil R. Rose; one sister, Jeanne A, Graden.

Mary Rose is survived by her husband of 67 years, Conrad R. Hoffman and her two children, Conrad R. Hoffman III and his wife Jeanne of Canandaigua, N.Y.; Robin K. Lacey and husband Richard along with their children, Duncan and Sophie, of Palm Coast, FL. and many nieces and nephews.

No memorial service will be held at this time due to the Covid 19 virus.

Memorial contributions may be sent to AAUW Flagler, P O Box 354873, Palm Coast, FL 32135-4873. Please make checks payable to AAUW Flagler and please note "Mary Rose Hoffman" Scholarship donation.



