Mary Ruth Austin Giddens

07/11/1934 - 11/05/2020

Mary Ruth Austin Giddens of Lexington, AL, formerly of Adel, GA, was born July 11, 1934 in Lauderdale Co., AL, Mrs. Giddens was a retired operator/trainer in telephone communication and departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Green Oaks Inn in Florence, Alabama at the age of 86 Years, 3 Months and 25 Days.

She is survived by brothers, Lance Austin, Leighton, AL and Alan Austin (Lorida), Clarksville, FL; sister, Hilda Austin Wilson (Keith), Lexington, AL; a host of nieces and nephews and best friend, Ruby Carroll.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Giddens was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Giddens; a brother, James William Austin and a sister, Laverne Bandorf.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Woodlawn City Cemetery in Adel, Georgia, with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County Tennessee assisting the family.



