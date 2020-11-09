1/1
Mary Ruth Austin Giddens
1934 - 2020
Mary Ruth Austin Giddens
07/11/1934 - 11/05/2020
Mary Ruth Austin Giddens of Lexington, AL, formerly of Adel, GA, was born July 11, 1934 in Lauderdale Co., AL, Mrs. Giddens was a retired operator/trainer in telephone communication and departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Green Oaks Inn in Florence, Alabama at the age of 86 Years, 3 Months and 25 Days.
She is survived by brothers, Lance Austin, Leighton, AL and Alan Austin (Lorida), Clarksville, FL; sister, Hilda Austin Wilson (Keith), Lexington, AL; a host of nieces and nephews and best friend, Ruby Carroll.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Giddens was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Giddens; a brother, James William Austin and a sister, Laverne Bandorf.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Woodlawn City Cemetery in Adel, Georgia, with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County Tennessee assisting the family.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
