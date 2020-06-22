Mary SaittaMay 8, 2020Port Orange, FL - Mary Saitta, a long time resident of Spruce Creek, passed on Friday, May 8th at the age of 88. Born in 1931 in East Williston, NY, Mary graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, NY in 1950 and remained involved in the OLMA community throughout her life. In 1952, Mary wed Paul Saitta, and they went on to raise their 6 children in East Williston, NY. Mary was known for her profound faith, and for forty years was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Roslyn, where her 5 daughters were wed. Mary had a passion for cooking, and successfully duplicated her Italian mother- in-law's meatball recipe, a legacy which lives on. Mary loved to be on the water, never more so than when she was holding a fishing rod. She enjoyed golf, mahjong & bridge, and savored her end-of-day signature cocktail - a Jack Daniels Manhattan on the rocks, extra sweet, with a twist and LOTS of ice.Over the last 35 years, Mary created an intricate system involving multiple calendars, meticulously organized sets of index cards and hundreds of greeting cards to ensure the on-time delivery of annual birthday greetings to her 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grand children. Mary was known for her unwavering love of family and friends, and she was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mary was predeceased by her husband Paul, daughter Winnie and daughter-in-law Dianne. She is survived by daughters MaryBeth Phillips (Joseph) of Suwanee, GA; Paula Casey of Concord, MA; Michaela Simone (John) of Garden City, NY; Moira Sowarby (John) of New York, NY; and son Paul Saitta of New Canaan, CT; sons-in-law Bill Dunn and Ken Casey. Due to current circumstances, a memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Roslyn for family and friends to honor Mary's legacy.Please consider a donation in Mary's honor to the Angel Fund at Our Lady of Mercy Academy (815 Convent Road, Syosset, NY 11791) to support scholarships for families in need.