|
|
Mary Spanos
06/04/2019
Devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary Spanos was tragically killed on Tuesday, June 4th at the age of 73. Born in Athens, Greece to Alexander and Meropi Trivizas, Mary and her husband Sotos later immigrated to Astoria Queens, New York in 1969 with their young son, Alex, and expanded their family shortly thereafter with their second son, Vic. They relocated to Daytona Beach in 1986, making this area their home for over 30 years. Lovingly known as Yia-Yia to her grandkids, Mary cherished her time with them and always participated in their lives. Her kind and generous nature will be deeply missed as the family Matriarch, a motherly love that extended far beyond that of just her immediate family. Mary is survived by her husband, Sotos Spanos; her son, Vic Spanos; his wife, Ashley; their children Alexandra (13), Elliot (11), Nico (9); and her eldest son, Alex Spanos; his partner, Carrie Register; and their daughter, Brianna (12). A memorial to celebrate Mary's life is scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4pm at Lohman Funeral Home in Daytona Beach. All are welcome.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019