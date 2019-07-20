Home

1931 - 2019
April 3, 1931 - July 3, 2019
Mary E. (Betty) (Loehr) Strickland, 88, passed away peacefully at Evergreen Assisted Living, Ormond Beach, FL on July 3rd. She was the wife of the late Truman W. Strickland and the daughter of the late William G. and Genevieve K. (Wood) Loehr. She was born in Warsaw, Kosciusko Co., IN on April 3, 1931.
Mary worked at the Berkshire Knitting Mill in Wyomissing, PA. She also worked for GE in Florida on the assembly line for the Apollo Program. She volunteered for 10 years for Meals on Wheels in the Volusia Co. area and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sisters in law, Barbara (Zimmerman) Loehr and Louise (Merritt) Loehr and her nieces and nephews, Susan Wentzel, Judy Sabaka, William R. Loehr, Bobby Loehr, Barbara Loehr-Fox and Elizabeth Moody. She is predeceased by her brothers Charles W. and Robert T. Loehr. She will be missed by Angela Walker and the rest of her Evergreen family.
A memorial service will be held at Westside Baptist Church, 1085 Mason Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32117, on Friday, July 26th at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westside Baptist Church or Kindred Hospice.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019
