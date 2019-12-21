Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Mary Theresa "Snookie" Daly


1961 - 2019
Mary Theresa "Snookie" Daly Obituary
Mary Theresa "Snookie" Daly
May 29, 1961 - December 19, 2019
Mary Theresa "Snookie" Daly born on May 29, 1961 died on December 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of Al and Tess Daly, she lived at Duvall Homes in Glenwood since September 1965. Much loved and greatly cared for, she has returned to dance with angels, with legs she never used, singing songs with words she never said. Peace at last. Please send memorials to The Duvall Home, POB 20036, Glenwood, Florida 32722. Thank you. No flowers. Lankford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
