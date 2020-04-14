Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kopacz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Thompson Kopacz


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Thompson Kopacz Obituary
Mary Thompson Kopacz
October 28, 1943 - April 9, 2020
Mary Thompson Kopacz of Port Orange, peacefully passed away on April 9, 2020 under hospice care at The Retreat in Port Orange. Mary was born to Fred and Nancy Thompson on Oct. 28, 1943, in Indianapolis, Ind. Her early years were spent in Kentucky before her family moved to Hastings, Fla., in 1949. They permanently settled in Ormond Beach in 1954, where her father opened Thompson's Pharmacy. She attended Corbin Avenue Elementary School and then Seabreeze High School, graduating in 1961. After high school graduation, she attended the University of Kentucky, transferred to Daytona Beach Community College's School of Nursing to get her R.N., and received her bachelor's degree in nursing in 1967 from Florida State University. Mary was a nurse for 43 years, mostly at Halifax Hospital. In her leisure time, she enjoyed watching football, basketball, Atlanta Braves baseball and NASCAR racing. Mary was a caring person with a big heart. She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Tom of Port Orange, and Mike of Deltona; her sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Charlie Cobb of Port Orange, and her longtime good friends and fellow nurses Ann Stamper and Maryann Kelsey. Volusia Memorial of Port Orange is in charge; a private service will be held for the family with a public celebration of life planned for a later date. In lieu of other remembrances, please make any memorial donations in her name to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -