Mary Thompson Kopacz
October 28, 1943 - April 9, 2020
Mary Thompson Kopacz of Port Orange, peacefully passed away on April 9, 2020 under hospice care at The Retreat in Port Orange. Mary was born to Fred and Nancy Thompson on Oct. 28, 1943, in Indianapolis, Ind. Her early years were spent in Kentucky before her family moved to Hastings, Fla., in 1949. They permanently settled in Ormond Beach in 1954, where her father opened Thompson's Pharmacy. She attended Corbin Avenue Elementary School and then Seabreeze High School, graduating in 1961. After high school graduation, she attended the University of Kentucky, transferred to Daytona Beach Community College's School of Nursing to get her R.N., and received her bachelor's degree in nursing in 1967 from Florida State University. Mary was a nurse for 43 years, mostly at Halifax Hospital. In her leisure time, she enjoyed watching football, basketball, Atlanta Braves baseball and NASCAR racing. Mary was a caring person with a big heart. She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Tom of Port Orange, and Mike of Deltona; her sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Charlie Cobb of Port Orange, and her longtime good friends and fellow nurses Ann Stamper and Maryann Kelsey. Volusia Memorial of Port Orange is in charge; a private service will be held for the family with a public celebration of life planned for a later date. In lieu of other remembrances, please make any memorial donations in her name to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020