R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Mary Thompson Lumpkin


1937 - 2020
Mary Thompson Lumpkin
Feb. 5, 1937 - Feb. 28, 2020
Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Thompson Lumpkin, 83, Daytona Bch, who passed on February 28, 2020, will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Mar 6) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Lumpkin was born to the late Guy Thompson and Margaret Walker Thompson on February 5, 1937 in Fargo, GA. At 8 years old she moved to Daytona with her mother. She was a member of New Mt Zion M.B. Church for more than 60 years where she sang in the Sr. Choir, served on the Bernita Bobo Women's Ministry, Greeters Ministry and Kitchen Ministry. She continued her mother's Calling Ministry, contacting the sick and shut in, family members and friends. She worked for Attorneys Jeffrey Sweet and Kathy Crotty for more than 30 years and she loved them just like her family. She is survived by 2 devoted children, Anthony Wilmore Sr .and Sharon Lumpkin Rivers (John); 2 grandchildren: LaTonya Lumpkin Black and Anthony Wilmore, Jr.; 4 great grandchildren, Tiffani Jones, Trinity Jones, Randall Jones, Jr. (Jayla), and Jazmyn Richo; great-great grandchildren include: Jay'Lynn Jones, Randi Jones, James Jones, Jayce Jones and Jaylene Jones; God-child, Delores Streeter; and a host of cousins and devoted friends. R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
