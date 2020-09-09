Mary Walsh Robbins
11/19/1938 - 09/05/2020
Mary Walsh Robbins, 81, has passed away on 9/5/2020 after a long illness in Clermont , Fl. where she lived the past 2 years but lived most of her life in Daytona Beach, Fl. Mary was born and spent her childhood in Placentia, Newfoundland, Canada.
Loving mother to Kathy Robbins, Robert W. Robbins, Elizabeth Robbins, Cindy Robbins Moore, Barbara Robbins and John Robbins and grandmother to David Harlan, Tiffany Malcolm, Jessica Robbins, Kayla Robbins, Erick Robbins, Ethan Moore, Linzy Moore and Benjamin Greer. Great grandchildren
Riley Greer, Davon Toussaint, Bobby Harlan, Brantley Moore and Easton Moore. Siblings include Theresa Walsh Colberg, Sue
Walsh Relva, Agnes Walsh and William "Billy" Walsh and there children.
Succeeded by her parents Agnes and William Walsh and her daughter Elizabeth Robbins.
There will be a private memorial for family only.
no flowers please. Any donations should be made to Easter Seals. https://www.easterseals.com/ways-to-give/