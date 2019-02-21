Home

Maryann E. Deems


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maryann E. Deems Obituary
Maryann E. Deems
02/23/1938 - 02/17/2019
Maryann E. Deems, 80, Edgewater, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Ocean View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, New Smyrna Beach. Mrs. Deems was born in Manhattan, NY and moved to Edgewater in 1996 from Long Island, NY. She was a real estate sales agent in Long Island and a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church and the Red Hat Ladies Club, both in New Smyrna Beach. Survivors include her husband, Charles R.; three sons, Richard, Bill and Gregory Rogers; two daughters, Elaine Scheno and Laurie Patsis and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be 11 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
