|
|
Maryann Joy Gorman (Tavanese)
12/09/1940 - 01/31/2019
Maryann Joy Gorman (Tavanese), age 78, of Ormond Beach, FL, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family and close friends on January 31, 2019. Born in Somerville, Massachusetts on December 9, 1940 to the late James Frank Tavanese and Eleanor Joan Tavanese (Sarno), she and her family relocated to Florida in 1988. Over the course of her life, she held many positions within the medical profession. She most recently served as the unit secretary at Bridgeview Center in Ormond Beach. Maryann was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She adored her family and anyone who entered her life became like family. Maryann was of Italian descent and had a passion for cooking authentic Italian food. She put love into everything she prepared. Her grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She loved everyone and those closest to her were blessed to have experienced her unconditional love first hand. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Gerald Francis Gorman, their children, Lisa Ann Haas (Chad) of Newland, NC and John Edward Gorman (Meliya) of Palm Coast, FL and five grandchildren, Brett Edward Haas, Elijah Sebaydin Rizvan, John Frank Gorman, Kathryn Joy Dawn Haas, and Sam Riza Gorman. She is also survived by her brothers, Stanley Tavanese and Gerald Tavanese, and sisters, Geraldine Parsons and Darlene Scanlon. She has numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Tavanese. Special thanks to the many dear friends who loved and cared for her. The family would like to thank Tomoka United Methodist Church, Pastor Jose' Carrion, Alice Balliet, Deana Frechette, Lynn LeClaire, MaryAnne and Angela Natalicchio, and Evelin Hernandez. A memorial service and receiving of friends is planned for Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Tomoka United Methodist Church, Ormond Beach at 11:00am. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Donations can be made in her name to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019