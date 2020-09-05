MaryAnn Young Zoeckler

05-17-1930 - 08-26-2020

MaryAnn Young Zoeckler, of Ormond Beach, Florida, born on May 17, 1930 in Polo, Illinois to the late James and Anita Young, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family at age 90 on August 26, 2020.

MaryAnn was the loving wife to the late Arthur A. Zoeckler, a devoted, dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She and her family have been Ormond Beach residents for more than 50 years and moved here from Syracuse, N.Y. in 1969. She had a passion for music, was vocally trained as a soprano, singing and acting in plays, local theatre and the church choir for many years. A devoted catholic and an undeniable sense of faith, served as the president of the Altar and Rosary Society at Our Lady of Solace in N.Y.

MaryAnn had an unforgettable sense of humor and wit, she loved to entertain and make people smile with her dynamic personality. Her energetic and detailed portrayal of the Halloween witch will not be forgotten by generations of neighborhood children.

She was a member of: Prince of Peace Catholic Church, St. Francis of Assisi, Catholic Women's Council, Red Hat Society and volunteered at Franklin Gem and Mineral Society in N.C. where they spent their summers.

She is survived by her elder sister Grace Young; loving children Kevin, Darren (Margo), Brian and Daniel (Krista); Daughter, Lisa Zoeckler Sabin (Chris) and grandchildren, Julie, Lily, Harley, Aurora and Merida.

Funeral mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on September 11, at 1:00 PM, with interment immediately following at Volusia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store