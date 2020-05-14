Maryellen Fay
November 29, 1937 - May 12, 2020
Maryellen Fay, age 82, of Edgewater, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater Facility. Born in Lebonan, Pennsylvania to Edwin and Ellen Kurchner Sheetz, Maryellen came to the area 44 years ago from Youngstown, Ohio. A case worker for the State of Florida mental health department, Maryellen was an avid cross stitcher. She enjoyed playing cards and "yelling" at the television. Survivors include her two sons, Edwin (Debra) Fay and Terry Fay; 2 grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Fay and Nastassia Fay; brother, Russell (Grace) Yost; sister, Barb Dennison and dear friends, John Stokes, Melissa Sinatra, and Lori Ottlinger. She was preceded in death by her lifelong friend, Karam. There will be no service at this time. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
November 29, 1937 - May 12, 2020
Maryellen Fay, age 82, of Edgewater, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater Facility. Born in Lebonan, Pennsylvania to Edwin and Ellen Kurchner Sheetz, Maryellen came to the area 44 years ago from Youngstown, Ohio. A case worker for the State of Florida mental health department, Maryellen was an avid cross stitcher. She enjoyed playing cards and "yelling" at the television. Survivors include her two sons, Edwin (Debra) Fay and Terry Fay; 2 grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Fay and Nastassia Fay; brother, Russell (Grace) Yost; sister, Barb Dennison and dear friends, John Stokes, Melissa Sinatra, and Lori Ottlinger. She was preceded in death by her lifelong friend, Karam. There will be no service at this time. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.