MaryLou Face


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MaryLou Face Obituary
MaryLou Face
09/03/1933 - 04/29/2019
MaryLou passed away on Monday, April 29th in Hospice Port Orange, FL. She is preceded by her husband, Pete and children John and Meg, and grandson Ben. She is survived by 6 children, 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. MaryLou had a heart of gold and was a strong, remarkable woman. Her smile and laugh will be missed by all whose lives she has touched. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Prince Of Peace Church. Services will be at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019
