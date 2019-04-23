Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Matthew David Buth
11/30/2000 - 04/18/2019
Matthew was born on November 30, 2000 in Melbourne, Florida. Shortly after his birth he moved to DeLand, Florida where he lived until he passed away on April 18, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Mary Buth of DeLand, Florida, his father, David Buth of New York City, his sister, Ashleigh Buth Nettles of DeLand, Florida and his maternal grandmother, Janet Pitts of Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Art and Joan Buth of Ponce Inlet, Florida and by his maternal grandfather, James Pitts of Lakeland, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sanborn Center in DeLand on Thursday, April 25th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., a memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. a reception will follow the service until 8:00 p.m. Please refer to www.lankfordfuneralhome.com for more information.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
