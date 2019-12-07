|
|
Mattie Eva (Thompson) Roddy
Aug. 28, 1945 - Dec. 3, 2019
Mattie Eva (Thompson) Roddy 74, of Orlando, Fl, departed this life, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Camden, Ark to the late Willie Lee Thompson, and Mae Francis (Locke) Thompson Hall on August 28, 1945. She is survived by her daughters, Annie (Reeves) Campbell, Angela Reeves-(Marty) Price and sisters, Roberta Beard, Dorothy (Bill) Blackburn, Brothers, Robert Hall Jr, Roy Lee (Betty) Hall, Lee Otis (Linda) Hall and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Bernice Everett and son, Lee Charles Ford. Mattie graduated from Lincoln High School in Camden, Ark., in 1963, and was a former president of the NAACP in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She served on various committees. She has been assistant pastor for the Church of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and Hope Outreach Ministers. Her sorority is Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Mrs. Roddy has an associate degree from Lake Michigan College and is retired from the Berrien County Juvenile Center. Her family will celebrate her life with a homegoing service on Tuesday, December 10 at 4:00 pm at the Heritage Place at Baldwin Brothers, 620 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange. They will receive friends from 12:00 pm until service time. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019