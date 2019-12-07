Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Roddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Eva (Thompson) Roddy


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Eva (Thompson) Roddy Obituary
Mattie Eva (Thompson) Roddy
Aug. 28, 1945 - Dec. 3, 2019
Mattie Eva (Thompson) Roddy 74, of Orlando, Fl, departed this life, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Camden, Ark to the late Willie Lee Thompson, and Mae Francis (Locke) Thompson Hall on August 28, 1945. She is survived by her daughters, Annie (Reeves) Campbell, Angela Reeves-(Marty) Price and sisters, Roberta Beard, Dorothy (Bill) Blackburn, Brothers, Robert Hall Jr, Roy Lee (Betty) Hall, Lee Otis (Linda) Hall and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Bernice Everett and son, Lee Charles Ford. Mattie graduated from Lincoln High School in Camden, Ark., in 1963, and was a former president of the NAACP in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She served on various committees. She has been assistant pastor for the Church of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and Hope Outreach Ministers. Her sorority is Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Mrs. Roddy has an associate degree from Lake Michigan College and is retired from the Berrien County Juvenile Center. Her family will celebrate her life with a homegoing service on Tuesday, December 10 at 4:00 pm at the Heritage Place at Baldwin Brothers, 620 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange. They will receive friends from 12:00 pm until service time. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now