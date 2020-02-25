|
Maureen Dunaway
October 10, 1933 - February 23, 2020
Maureen (Mo) Dunaway, age 86 of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in New York on October 10, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Zimmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Colette Hamilton (Per Samuelsson), Valerie Holm (Eric Holm), grandchildren Brandon & Ryan Holm, Michelle Dunaway daughter.
She graduated from Montgomery Blair High in Silver Spring, Md.
Maureen (Mo) worked for National Con-Serv Inc. for over 25 years in Rockville, Md. After which she retired to Port Orange, FL where she lived a very fulfilling life. She loved the beach, doing arts and crafts and playing Bingo at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church every week. She was very involved in her local community, serving as Treasurer of the Summer Trees Lady's Club, President of the Summer Trees Homeowner's Association, and Precinct Clerk of a local voting center in Port Orange Florida.
Maureen (our mother) was a special person who had many friends.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Montgomery Hospice Casey House Derwood Maryland.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020